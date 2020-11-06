Oxnard man found guilty of molesting 13-year-old girl

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was found guilty of performing lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday.

District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that a jury found Anthony Robert Ultreras 39, from Camarillo guilty of lewd acts with a child under 14 and child molest.

Ultreras had previously pled guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography and admitted a prior conviction for lewd acts with a child under 14.

Back in March, Ultreras went up to a 13-year-old girl on a public bus in Ventura and asked for her phone number. He then suggested that they have oral and vaginal sex. He then proceeded to follow her off the bus to her home.

Before the girl entered her home, Ultreras grabbed her hands, asked for a kiss and felt her hands and arms, reaching under her clothing.

The young girl then pulled away and ran into her home.

Ventura police were contacted and began an investigation which identified Ultreras as the predator.

After his arrest, forensic examination of his phone revealed evidence of child pornography featuring young girls similar in age to the victim.

His sentencing is set for December 14, at 9:30 a.m., in courtroom 24 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

Ultreras faces a maximum sentence of 44 years and 8 months to life in prison.

This case was investigated by the Ventura Police Department and prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault and Family Protection Unit.