Police arrest man for lewd acts, harassment of young girl in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Ventura Police Department arrested a man involved in the lewd acts and harrassment of a young girl on March 4.

Police arrested Anthony Ultreras, 39, from Oxnard on Tuesday morning. Ultreras is on parole for lewd acts on a child with electronic monitoring and parole violation. Ultreras is a sex registrant.

On March 4, Ventura Police Department received a call from a 13-year-old girl's mother reporting that her daughter was a victim of lewd acts and child annoyance.

An officer responded to them and took the initial report from the victim and her parents.

The young girl told officers that she was riding on the Gold Coast public transit bus from Mills Road and Telegraph Road to Johnson Drive and Telephone Road.

During the ride, the suspect, identified as Ultreras, was also on board the bus and sat next to the victim.

Utlreras engaged the girl in conversation and tried to lure the girl to Oxnard.

At her regular stop, she got off the bus but Ultreras followed her during her walk home. During that time, he grabbed her hands and tried to hold her.

The 13-year-old was able to break free and run home.

Special Victims Unit took over the case and started an investigation.

The Unit positively identified Ultreras with assistance from Gold Coast Transit's bus video and audio recorded at the time the victim and Ultreras were riding.

The Unit along with Ultreras' Parole Officer made contact with Ultreras at his home in Oxnard on Tuesday morning and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police encourages anyone with information related to this incident to call the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4472.