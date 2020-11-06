Flags fly along Avenue of Flags at Ivy Lawn in honor of Veterans Day

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Flags are flying at Ivy lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.

They are part of the Avenue of Flags.

The flags are usually put up in honor of Ivy Lawn's Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11, but this year the gathering had to be canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Families of veterans who paid the ultimate price donated the flags that once draped their caskets.

If visitors look closely they can see their names along the side.

Visitors are welcome to drive through the Avenue of Flags daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, through Veterans Day.