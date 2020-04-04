Plane down at end of runway in Santa Paula

Ventura County

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed that a plane went down Saturday night.

It happened near the end of a Santa Paula airport runway just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Ventura County Fire officials said no one was hurt.

Peggy Kelly of the Santa Paula Times said it appears the single engine plane that went down on the south side of the runway ran out of gas.

Kelly said it was difficult to see due to heavy brush.

The plane has moderate to heavy damage.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.