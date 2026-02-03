Skip to Content
Pedestrian fatally struck in train collision near Milpas in Santa Barbara on Sunday Afternoon

Gabe Rami contributed
By
Published 10:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train near Milpas in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

It happened before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Witnesses said saw caution tape near the tracks to keep others away during the recovery and investigation.

An ambulance, police and firefighters responded.

Emergency vehicles were parked in the area as people walked by.

The street was closed and train traffic was delayed for several hours.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

Tracy Lehr

