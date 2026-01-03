Bridge Project withstands storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Some people woke up to the sound of rushing water and pounding rain drops.

The latest storm tested the De La Vina Bridge Project in Santa Barbara

It crosses Mission Creek.

The bridge widening project is intended to make sure it can withstand rainfall .

The creek and the construction zone held up well during the latest storm.

While most people hunkered down indoors, others did what they could to protect their neighborhoods.

Jim Daley grabbed his shovel and went to work in Samarkand where storm drain can get clogged.

"It'll back up to where the road is pretty flooded, it'll cross over the street but it will also back iup over the sidewalk and into my backyard," said Daley.

Downstream near Oak Park, the creek looked high but not overflowing all that can chance in no time depending on the rain totals.

Portions of local highways and streets are impacted by mud and flooding and boulders coming down.

If drivers get caught in a downpour they should make sure their wipers work, their lights are turned on, and avoid sudden breaking.

If possible stay home.