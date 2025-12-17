Arroyo Grande Celebrates Reopening of Busy Traffic Way Bridge After Months of Closure

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – Arroyo Grande is celebrating the reopening of an important and busy roadway that has been closed for several months.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Traffic Way Bridge is scheduled to reopen for traffic for the first time since an infrastructure project that was called the biggest in the history of the city started this past May.

“This project was a much-needed improvement to ensure the safety of our community for decades to

come," Arroyo Grande City Manager Matthew Downing said in a statement. "While we knew that the complete closure of the bridge was going to be impactful, the City Council’s leadership, the community’s resilience, and the staff’s dedication all contributed to this successful outcome."

Over the course of the past seven months, crews completely replaced the old bridge that was nearly 100 years old.

The bridge, which is located on Traffic Way just off of West Branch Street, is traveled by 11,000 vehicles daily, and is an integral part of the city's infrastructure that helps link the Village area to the southwest portion of city, including Arroyo Grande High School.

Due to the nature of the project in removing the old bridge and constructing a new one, several traffic modifcations in the nearby area were temporarily put into place that created an entirely new flow of traffic through the popular Village area.

Now, with the new bridge completed, the city said traffic measures, as well as detour routes will be removed, which will restore the traffic pattern back to normal.

The project is slated to cost nearly $14 million with funding coming mostly from federal sources.

