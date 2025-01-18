Three injured in car crash on Highway 101 near Orcutt Friday night

ORCUTT, Calif. – Three people in an SUV were hurt after a car crash with a sedan on Highway 101 near Orcutt just past 11:30 p.m. Friday according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash required a mother and her two children to be taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center as well as a temporary closure to the southbound side of the highway, detailed the SBCFD.

All three injuries were minor and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, explained the SBCFD.