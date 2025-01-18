Skip to Content
Traffic

Three injured in car crash on Highway 101 near Orcutt Friday night

SBCFD
By
today at 10:39 am
Published 10:37 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – Three people in an SUV were hurt after a car crash with a sedan on Highway 101 near Orcutt just past 11:30 p.m. Friday according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash required a mother and her two children to be taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center as well as a temporary closure to the southbound side of the highway, detailed the SBCFD.

All three injuries were minor and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, explained the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content