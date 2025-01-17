Motorcyclist dead after crash in Santa Maria early Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Donovan Road and Western Ave. in Santa Maria just before 1:00 a.m. Friday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 33-year-old was found lying near the roadway when Santa Maria Fire and Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the SMPD.

The other vehicle's driver cooperated with the investigation and early signs indicate that their vehicle was making a left turn from Western Ave. onto Donovan Road, detailed the SMPD.

The investigation suggests that the motorcyclist may have been speeding while traveling west on Donovan Ave. as debris and evidence of high rates of speed could have contributed to the crash, explained the SMPD.

Next of kin for the victim is being notified at this moment and the identity of the deceased is being withheld, according to the SMPD.

Those with additional information on the crash are asked to contact the following number.