Man suffers major injuries after motorcycle crash on Highway 1 in Lompoc Monday

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped a male motorcyclist who suffered major injuries to Cottage Hospital by helicopter on Highway 1 in Lompoc just after 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Highway 1 was closed for 30 minutes in both directions as the solo crash happened a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road, detailed the SBCFD.

More information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

