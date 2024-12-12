Highway 101 Project moves forward with new Carpool Lane Openings

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Good news for Santa Barbara County residents: Driving on the 101 is about to get a little bit easier to endure.

New carpool and high occupancy vehicle lanes traveling northbound will open tomorrow as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

The project is a partnership between Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara pitched to improve bridges, interchanges, on and off-ramps, and add sound walls.

Construction on the current Highway 101 has caused major frustration for those who consistently travel throughout the county – especially during high traffic periods, however, the opening of the carpool lanes is expected to ease the traffic jams.

“Anyone who lives in Carpinteria, Summerland, and Montecito knows that traffic congestion on Highway 101 impacts daily life. We have all been contributing to our local transportation sales tax to make these freeway improvements a reality, so it is very exciting that we will all get an early holiday present,” said First District Supervisor, Das Williams.

Starting tomorrow, the northbound carpool lane between Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria and Sheffield Drive in Montecito will be open. The southbound carpool lane will open the third week in January.

The new lanes connect to existing carpool lanes that were opened on Highway 101 in Carpinteria in 2022. The designated lanes run from 6am to 9pm and 3pm to 6pm.

"The opening of carpool lanes is an exciting milestone for the Highway 101 corridor project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara," said SBCAG Executive Director, Marjie Kirn. "With these improvements, commuters can access faster bus services and convenient carpool and vanpool travel options. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these new lanes as we work together to create a more efficient transportation system and reduce traffic congestion."

There will continue to be ongoing construction to add carpool lanes from Sheffield Drive in Montecito to Hermosillo Road in Santa Barbara. Efforts to secure funding for completing the project are underway that would extend carpool lanes to Sycamore Creek north of Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Creating the first Santa Barbara County HOV lanes that connect carpool lanes in Mussel Shoals in Ventura County to the City of Santa Barbara.