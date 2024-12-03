Skip to Content
Three injured in four car crash in Orcutt on Tuesday

Published 5:48 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped three people with injuries to Marian Regional Medical Center after a four-car crash in Orcutt before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people had minor injuries and one had major injuries which temporarily closed Highway 135 near Lake View Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

CHP will have traffic details and more information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

