CHP beginning its Thanksgiving weekend ‘maximum enforcement period’ Wednesday night

CHP cars
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 12:08 pm
Published 12:44 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) is set to begin its Thanksgiving weekend Maximum Enforcement Period on Wednesday night.

The five-day long period will start on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:01 p.m. and will run through Sunday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

“Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, and our mission is to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a release. “We encourage everyone to prepare their vehicles for travel, leave early to account for heavy traffic, buckle up, and never drive impaired. The well-being and safety of others starts with making good decisions behind the wheel.”

CHP said the purpose of the time is to focus on violations that lead to traffic collisions as well as reduce the number of injury or fatal collisions throughout the state.

During the special period, additional staffing will in place, and extra patrol cars will be visible on all roadways within CHP jurisdiction.

Specifically, officers will be on patrol promoting for safe driving, as well as ensuring seat belts are buckled.

