Skip to Content
Traffic

Trucker with major injuries after crashing into power pole in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 3:55 pm
Published 3:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A trucker crashed into a power pole, breaking it in half before rolling over and suffering major injuries near the railroad tracks near Highway 101 at Refugio Rd. in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The solo male driver was helped to Cottage Hospital for his injuries after going down the embankment and the train tracks will be closed until further notice, detailed the SBCFD.

Union Pacific operation will have more details on reopening the tracks and more information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content