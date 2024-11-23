Car crash causes Highway 101 shutdown near Las Vara Canyon Saturday morning

GOLETA, Calif. – A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Saturday at 11:27 a.m.. It rolled over causing both minor injuries to the solo female driver and a Highway 101 shutdown near Las Vara Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance and all southbound lanes of the 101 are closed. The Northbound 101 has one lane open at the moment due to the crash, explained the SBCFD.

Drivers should visit the CHP website for any highway reopening status and more information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.