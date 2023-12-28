Caltrans closes Highway 154 from Highway 246 to 192 due to traffic incident, no estimated time for reopening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said workers have closed Highway 154 from the junction with Highway 246 near Santa Ynez to Highway 192 in Santa Barbara due to a traffic incident.

As of 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Caltrans said there is no estimated time for reopening.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Barbara Area, lanes remain closed and Caltrans is currently alternating traffic along Highway 154.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.