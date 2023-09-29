Skip to Content
Traffic

Lane closure on northbound Highway 101 slows commuter traffic from Carpinteria to Montecito

Santa Barbara traffic as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
KEYT Trafffic
Santa Barbara traffic as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
By
Published 8:44 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A single lane closure on northbound Highway 101 is heavily backing up commuter traffic from Bailard Ave in Carpinteria through Hot Springs Rd in Montecito.

Caltrans said this closure is in place because of emergency work, and as of 8:35 a.m. workers estimate reopening the northbound Highway 101 lane at 12:01 p.m. on Friday.

Apple Maps said it would take nearly one hour to get from Bailard Ave to the Vons (now Pavilions) in Montecito, as of 8:40 a.m.

Apple Maps

The traffic maps on keyt.com/traffic show the backroads in Montecito are also backed up as a result.

Click here to visit the Caltrans interactive map for updating road conditions.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Traffic
KEYT
Santa Barbara
traffic

