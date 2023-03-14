Highway 33 reopens after large rock slide crossed both lanes near Ojai
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol reported that Highway 33 has been reopened after a large rock slide reached across and closed both lanes on Highway 33 near Creek Rd around 3:20 p.m.
CHP said the slide caused bad traffic back-up in the area.
Highway 33 has a set closure in place further inland, from Matilija Hot Springs Rd to Ozena Fire Station, according to Caltrans.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.
For more traffic information and road closures, click here.