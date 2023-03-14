Storm related road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Amidst the storms hitting the central coast, County officials along with Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provided the following status of highway and road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

To search traffic updates on a specific highway provided by Caltrans, click here.

Santa Barbara County road closures (south to north), provided by the county

Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara: Padaro Ln bridge closure Bella Vista from Romero Canyon to Ladera Ln

South Coast Mountains: East Camino Cielo from Painted Cave Rd to Gibraltar Stagecoach from Paradise to Highway 154 Gibraltar Rd closure about 500' north of Santa Barbara city limit

Gaviota coast: Refugio Rd from W Camino Cielo to 4.3 miles south of Highway 246 – impassable Refugio Rd 3.5 mile marker until W Camino Cielo

Santa Ynez Valley Figueroa Mountain Rd 6.5 mile marker north from Highway 154 Foxen Canyon Rd at 2.8 mile marker – single lane, alternating traffic N Refugio Rd 4.3 mile marker south of Highway 246 – impassable Alisal Rd – Nojoqui Falls Park is not accessible

Lompoc: Drum Canyon Rd from Highway 246 at Santa Rosa Ranch mile marker 4.2 to south of Centennial mile marker 3.1 San Miguelito Canyon Rd at Miguelito Park

Santa Maria / Orcutt (click here for an interactive map of the city of Santa Maria): Highway 1 is closed in both directions from Black Rd to Solomon Rd Tepusquet Rd from Santa Maria Mesa Rd to Highway 166 Bonita School Road Crossing W Main St is closed at the Guadalupe Dunes Park Kiosk

New Cuyama: Aliso Park Rd from Foothill Rd west to south and at Aliso Park entrance



San Luis Obispo County road closures (south to north), provided by the county and Caltrans

Nipomo: Division St – Riverside Rd to South Las Flores Dr

Oceano / Pismo Beach: S 4th St from Highway 1 to end of County Maintained portion

Avila Beach: Avila Beach Dr from San Luis Bar Dr to Ontario Rd San Luis Bay Dr from east of Highway 101 to Monte Rd

San Luis Obispo: Tank Farm Rd from Long St to Santa Fe St Marsh St on and off-ramps on Highway 101 Southbound Highway 101 lane closure from Cuesta Springs Rd to Stagecoach Rd

Morro Bay / Cayucos Intermittent closures on Highway 41 near Old Morro Rd and Atascadero Creek Bridge for slide cleanup One lane closure both south and northbound Highway 1 at Toro Creek Rd and from Old Creek Rd to 13th St

Ragged Point / Big Sur: Highway 1 full closure at Ragged Point Highway 1 full closure from north of Sand Dollar Day Use to South of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn



This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For updating weather conditions, click here for your latest forecast.

Click here for updating traffic conditions.