HWY 192 closes after truck crashes into gas line in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – Highway 192 in Montecito was closed to through-traffic Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a gas line.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Valley Road/Highway 192.

Montecito firefighters responded to the scene and found a large stake bed truck that had crashed into the gas line.

Highway 192 had to be closed between Hot Springs Road and Picacho Lane while crews worked to move the truck.

Southern California Gas Company was called to the scene to assess the damage.

According to the Montecito Fire Department, California Highway Patrol estimated the closure would remain in place until around 1 p.m.

