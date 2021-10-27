Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 10:45 am

Caltrans closes HWY 1 on north end of SLO County after rock slide

Caltrans District 5

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 5 released a Sigalert Wednesday morning announcing the closure of Highway 1 on the north end of SLO County into Monterey County due to a rock slide.

The closure began shortly after 8 a.m. and runs from Ragged Point in SLO County to Fullers Point in Monterey County.

Both directions of the highway are closed at this time.

Caltrans recommends using Highway 46 West and Highway 101 as detours to go north. Those traveling south may use Highway 68 to Highway 101.

Caltrans said they currently do not have an estimated time for the reopening.

For more information and real-time updates, visit the CHP Incident Information Page or the Caltrans Quickmap.

Jessica Brest

