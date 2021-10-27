Caltrans closes HWY 1 on north end of SLO County after rock slide

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 5 released a Sigalert Wednesday morning announcing the closure of Highway 1 on the north end of SLO County into Monterey County due to a rock slide.

The closure began shortly after 8 a.m. and runs from Ragged Point in SLO County to Fullers Point in Monterey County.

#Highway1 is closed at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County due to a rockslide north of this location. #Caltrans is responding to this incident. There is no estimate for re-opening. Hwy. 46 West and #US101 are detours going north and Hwy. 68/US 101 south.@CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/a6HuYXhonr — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) October 27, 2021

Both directions of the highway are closed at this time.

Caltrans recommends using Highway 46 West and Highway 101 as detours to go north. Those traveling south may use Highway 68 to Highway 101.

Caltrans said they currently do not have an estimated time for the reopening.

For more information and real-time updates, visit the CHP Incident Information Page or the Caltrans Quickmap.