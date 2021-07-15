Southbound 101 remains blocked after 2 killed, 5 hurt in accident near El Capitan

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A rollover accident has blocked traffic on Highway 101 near El Capitan. The crash involved up to six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP saying a gray Ford Expedition going northbound lost control just before 8 a.m. and rolled into southbound traffic.

Five people were inside the Expedition, two died at the scene, three others were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Two other people from other vehicles were also taken to Cottage, according to the CHP.

#ElCap Incident- 2 people were killed, 4 others with critical injuries following a 2 vehicle accident (Expedition & Grand Caravan) Hwy 101 s/b south of El Capitan Ranch Rd. Extensive extrication req. 4 taken to SB Cottage & CHP investigating. s/b fwy blocked. C/T 7:59 (SBC pics) pic.twitter.com/wclxqZCjCk — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 15, 2021

CHP has issued a SIG Alert for the area and is advising drivers to take Highway 154 has a alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

