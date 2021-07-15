SIG ALERT: Southbound 101 blocked after accident near El Capitan

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A rollover accident has blocked traffic on Highway 101 near El Capitan. The crash involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol website. The vehicles may have been going northbound and then crossed over the center divider before coming to rest on the southbound side.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has responded to the scene. CHP has issued a SIG Alert for the area and advising drivers to take Highway 154 has a alternate route.

This is a developing story and updates will be made when the become available.