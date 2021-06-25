Motorcyclist killed in Santa Ynez crash identified

Traffic

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash near Santa Ynez Thursday has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to public information officer Raquel Zick, Frank Butcher, 70, of Santa Barbara was killed in a crash on Baseline Avenue.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Baseline and Linda Vista Drive.

California Highway Patrol responded for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. When officers arrived on scene they found Butcher suffering from an apparent cardiac event. Paramedics administered first aid but Butcher died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by CHP.

This was the third deadly motorcycle crash in Santa Barbara County this week.