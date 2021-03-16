Caltrans begins 2-year project at Cold Spring Bridge

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans announced that a two-year-long project has begun at Cold Spring Bridge above Santa Barbara.

The project involves cleaning, painting and inspection of the Highway 154 bridge.

Drivers are expected to encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These delays are expected to last no longer than 10 minutes.

Caltrans said this project will cost a total of $7 million and is being completed under Certified Coatings of Fairfield, Calif.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2023.

UPDATE: This Cold Spring Bridge project will include a new "catwalk" below the bridge deck to allow easier access for future bridge work, a major component of the project. Please drive carefully on approach to this construction zone.@CaltransD5 https://t.co/084heHOHWY — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) March 17, 2021

Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the bridge will also receive a new "catwalk" below the deck to allow easier access for future bridge work.