Montecito drivers need to ease up as construction projects alter traffic flow

Traffic

MONTECITO, Calif. - Drivers are hitting their brakes hard at times when exiting at San Ysidro Road in Montecito these days. It's due in part to an increase in traffic.

Nearby the next exit at Sheffield Drive is now closed for the Highway 101 freeway widening project and drivers are looking at alternate ways around the changes.

The morning hours are among the times when drivers need to be the most alert. As the exit fills, the backup is on the freeway and at times both in the slow lane and onto the freeway shoulder.

On the top of the bridge, flagmen are directing traffic through stop signs to move cars along in bulk.

The area is framed by the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, the route to Butterfly Beach and across on the north side is the road to the upper village in Montecito. That includes the YMCA and Montecito Union School.

The "shortcut" for many drivers has been North Jameson Lane.

According to SBRoad.com this is the construction update and traffic advisory:

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday night, 10:00 pm - 7:00 am, 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to N. Padaro Ln

Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to N. Padaro Ln, Santa Claus Ln to Casitas Pass Rd

On-ramp at Sheffield Dr , closed for the duration of the project , anticipated reopening 2023 , drivers can use the southbound on-ramps at Wallace Ave and N Padaro Ln

, , , drivers can use the southbound on-ramps at Wallace Ave and N Padaro Ln Off-ramp at Sheffield Dr , closed for up to 16 months, anticipated reopening end of 2021, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd

drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd Off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave , closed up to 7 weeks, beginning Feb. 8, anticipated reopening March 29, drivers can use the off-ramp at Reynolds Ave

, drivers can use the off-ramp at Reynolds Ave Off-ramp at Linden Ave , closed up to 5 weeks, beginning Feb. 15, anticipated reopening March 22, drivers can use the off-ramps at Reynolds Ave and Casitas Pass Rd

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and FOX 11 for the latest updates on these traffic projects.