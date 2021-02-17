Driver killed in rollover crash near Lompoc identified

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The driver of a vehicle who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lompoc last Thursday has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 33-year-old Adalberto Zamora of Lompoc was killed when the truck he was driving flipped and came to land on its roof on the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road.

California Highway Patrol officers said the Ford truck was travelling northbound on Harris Grade Road when the driver made an "unsafe turning movement" and traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment.

The truck flipped and came to rest on its roof. Zamora was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.