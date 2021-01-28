Skip to Content
today at 12:30 pm
Published 12:26 pm

Rollover crash closes Calle Real in Goleta

Calle Real was closed Thursday due to a three vehicle crash. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)
Calle Real at La Patera was closed due to a three-car crash. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

GOLETA, Calif. - A three-vehicle crash shut down Calle Real in Goleta Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Calle Real and N. La Patera Lane at around noon.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, County Fire and paramedics arrived on scene and found three vehicles that were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles had flipped and came to rest on its roof.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said Calle Real was closed in the area of the crash. She did not specify when the road would reopen.

Rainy weather has caused multiple road closures on Thursday. For the latest traffic conditions in our area, click here.

