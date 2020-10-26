Traffic crash blocks all southbound lanes of HWY 101 near Paso Robles

Traffic

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - California Highway Patrol reported that a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles blocked all southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Paso Robles Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. just south of the Spring Street onramp.

Paso Robles police advised drivers to detour onto the 4th Street exit to South Vine Street in order to continue travelling south.

SB 101 closed for an accident. Take 4th St exit to South Vine St to continue SB pic.twitter.com/zokii1bmSh — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) October 27, 2020

It is unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

CHP does not yet know when the lanes will be reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.