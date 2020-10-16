Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 7:46 pm

Firefighters respond to vehicle rollover crash on HWY 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vehicle rollover crash on Highway 154 Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. north of San Antonio Creek Road.

CHP reported that all passengers were out of the vehicles within a few minutes of the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Santa Barbara- S County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

