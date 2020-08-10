Santa Barbara man identified as driver in fatal HWY 246 crash

Traffic

SOLVANG, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man was identified as the deceased driver from a head-on collision on Highway 246 Friday morning in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Previous Coverage: Fatal crash closes Highway 246 in Santa Ynez Valley

California Highway Patrol said that 42-year-old Antonio Ramirez Jr. of Santa Barbara was driving a Ford C-Max eastbound on Hwy 246 around 9:12 a.m. At the same time, 62-year-old Steve Holmlund of Santa Ynez was driving westbound in a Ford F-350 truck.

For reasons not yet known, the Ford C-Max moved into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with the F-350.

Sadly, Ramirez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said that Holmlund sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash caused major damage to the C-Max. Santa Barbara County firefighters said they had to use extensive extrication measures to free Ramirez from the wreckage.

Highway 246 was closed in both directions while emergency personnel responded.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, CHP said alcohol and intoxication may be contributing factors.