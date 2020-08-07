Fatal crash closes Highway 246 in Santa Ynez Valley

Traffic

SOLVANG, Calif. - A two-car accident along Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley has resulted in the death of one of the people involved.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene along Highway 246 at Alamo Pintado Road at 9:12 a.m. Two cars had collided head-on, resulting in a significant crash, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli.

Vehicle Accident, Hwy 246 and Alamo Pintado. 2 vehicles Head On. SBC on scene with 2 engines and a BC. 1 green tag, 1 black tag. Heavy extrication required. 246 closed at Alamo Pintado. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/lhoFgWmAdF — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) August 7, 2020

Firefighters identified two patients at the scene. One suffered minor injuries. The other died in the accident. The identity of the person killed has not been released. The driver with minor injuries is being treated by paramedics.

Firefighters had to use extensive extrication measures to free the people from the wreckage.

Highway 246 is closed in both directions at Alamo Pintado as law enforcement investigates the crash.

This is a developing story and updates will be made when more information becomes available.