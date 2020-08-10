Bicyclist killed in Ojai crash

Traffic

OJAI, Calif. - An Ojai woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle last week.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Maryan Weil was riding her bike west on Cuyama Road on Friday. She was struck by a vehicle west of Del Norte Road.

The sheriff's office said Weil died as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash is being investigated by the Camarillo Police Department's Traffic Bureau.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Shawn Holzberger at 805-388-5146