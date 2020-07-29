Human foot found in Templeton linked to crash earlier this month

Traffic

TEMPLETON, Calif. - A human foot that was discovered in rural Templeton Sunday evening is connected to a serious injury crash that took place earlier this month, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says.

The foot was found Sunday around 9:15 a.m., by a bicyclist riding near Santa Rita Road. The exact location was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, the SLO Sheriff's office said the foot was linked to a major injury crash that occurred on July 17.

A man was driving a car on southbound Highway 101 north of the Vineyard Drive off-ramp when he crashed into a guardrail. The car caught fire which spread to nearby vegetation.

The man survived the crash but both of his legs were severed, the sheriff's office said. One foot was recovered at the scene, but the other was not found. The severed foot found this week was located about three miles away from the crash scene.

The sheriff's office has concluded their investigation, and California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.