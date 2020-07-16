Major injuries reported after vehicle fire spreads to field off HWY 101 in Templeton

Traffic

TEMPLETON, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle fire off Highway 101 in Templeton that caused major injuries and a temporary closure of the freeway Thursday evening.

The vehicle fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m. off the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at the Vineyard Drive offramp.

Officers determined that the vehicle had crashed into the freeway guardrail before flipping over the side and rolling into a nearby field while fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple vehicles pulled over on the freeway to assist with the crash.

CHP said that all southbound lanes of Hwy 101 were closed in the area around 8:36 p.m. The number one lane was reopened to traffic an hour later at 9:36 p.m.

CHP reported the vehicle sustained serious damage from the crash and fire. Major injuries were also reported, however, it is unclear how many people were injured.

At least two people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.