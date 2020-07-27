Human foot found in Templeton

San Luis Obispo County

TEMPLETON, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported a human foot found in rural Templeton on Sunday morning.

On Sunday at around 9:15 a.m., a bicyclist reported finding a human foot near Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton.

Detectives are not currently releasing the exact location of discovery due to the ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff's Office say they do not know who the foot belongs to. They say that though it is suspicious, it is too early to determine if it was an accident or foul play.

The Coroner's Office and detectives in the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit will conduct further analysis of the foot.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

