St. Joseph will play for a CIF-State title after winning regional final

ST JOES.00_00_42_17.Still001
St. Joseph celebrates trip to State title game
By
Published 12:13 am

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - St. Joseph held off Saugus 60-55 and celebrated a CIF-State Division 2 Regional Final title.

The Knights (17-15) will meet Sierra Pacific (24-11) in the CIF-State championship game on Saturday, March 14th at 2 p.m.

All championship games will be played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and broadcast live on Spectrum Networks.

