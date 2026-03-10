Cal Poly slams Fresno State for 5th consecutive win

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Ryan Tayman smashed a grand slam in the fourth inning, Braxton Thomas produced his first four-hit game as a Mustang, driving in three runs, and Josh Morano pitched 3 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings for the victory as Cal Poly defeated Fresno State 13-3 on Tuesday night inside Baggett Stadium.

In the first of three midweek meetings between the Central California baseball rivals this season, Cal Poly bounced back from an early 3-1 deficit with two runs in the third inning and, sending nine batters to the plate in both the fourth and fifth frames, compiled back-to-back five-run rallies to win going away.

Cal Poly's fifth straight victory lifted the Mustangs' overall record to 9-7. Fresno State suffered its fourth consecutive loss, falling to 7-8.

In the third inning, Cam Hoiland singled and Tayman drew a walk before Thomas singled through the right side of the Bulldog infield, scoring both runners and tying the game at 3-3.

Jake Downing was hit by a pitch in the fourth and Alejandro Garza snapped the tie with a run-scoring double down the right-field line. Hoiland and Casey Murray Jr. both walked to load the bases for Tayman, who sent an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence for his third home run of the season, four RBIs and an 8-3 Cal Poly advantage.

The Mustang fifth inning featured RBI doubles by Nate Castellon and Thomas, run-scoring singles off the bats of Garza and Tayman, and a Bulldog wild pitch resulting in a 10-run Cal Poly lead.

Neither team scored the rest of the way.

Thomas was 4-for-4 with three singles and a double while Tayman knocked in five runs with his grand slam, double and single. Garza finished with a single and double for two RBIs.

In relief of starter Sean McGrath, Morano (3-0) struck out four and walked one for his third victory of the year. Luke Kalfsbeek and Troy Cooper combined for three scoreless innings to close it out in the opener of a seven-game home stand.

The loss was charged to Moose Cuellar (1-1) as he allowed three runs over two-thirds of an inning. Fresno State used seven pitchers in the non-conference game.

Cal Poly has won eight of its last nine games against Fresno State and 30 of the last 42 matchups. The Bulldogs still lead the all-time series, however, with 121 wins against 74 losses since the first meeting in 1945. The two rematches will be played March 31 and May 12 in Fresno.

Cal Poly, which swept Hawai'i in Honolulu for a 3-0 start in the Big West, continues conference play with a three-game series at home the next two weekends against Cal State Bakersfield (March 13-15) and UC Davis (March 20-22).

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)