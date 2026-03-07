Skip to Content
Gauchos lose at the buzzer and plummet to #7 seed in next week’s Big West Championships

Colin Smith had 13 points in the loss
today at 12:09 am
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Rinse and repeat.

UCSB loses a close game, again.

UC San Diego guard Jaden Vance made a layup to beat the buzzer and the Gauchos 64-63.

Teams always want to be playing their best basketball in March but UCSB has dropped five out of their last six games and finish the regular season 18-13.

In their last four losses, the largest margin was 4 points and two of the losses were in overtime.

Picked in the preseason to finish second in the Big West, the Gauchos ended up with the seventh seed and will open up next week's Big West Tournament on Wednesday, March 11th against #6 UC Davis at 8:30 p.m. from Henderson, Nevada. UCSB is 0-2 this year against the Aggies.

CJ Shaw gave the Gauchos a 63-62 lead with a layup with six second left but the Tritons Tom Beattie raced down the floor, passed out of a double team to Vance who had beaten everyone to the basket and he scored the hoop over Miro Little as the buzzer sounded.

(Little played in his first game after missing the previous eight with a broken finger. Entenza Design).

Little scored 10 points with 8 rebounds and 7 assists but he committed 5 of UCSB's 17 turnovers.

CJ Shaw scored 13 points off the bench for UCSB. Entenza Design).

At halftime the 1990 UCSB team was honored. They are the only team in program history to win an NCAA Tournament game.

(Entenza Design)

