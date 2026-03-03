Skip to Content
Top Stories

Woman and dog hurt after Pismo Beach car crash

KEYT
By
today at 3:00 pm
Published 3:28 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – Pismo Beach Police helped a woman walking her dog to the hospital after a car hit her just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was walking her dog at the corner of Boeker Ave. and Shell Beach Blvd. when a car hit them, according to Pismo Beach Police.

A witness to the crash said paramedics took the woman to Adventist Health Sierra Vista Hospital and noticed her dog needed treatment as well.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected causes in the crash, according to the PBPD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.