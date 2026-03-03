Skip to Content
Santa Maria Police investigate two shootings Tuesday

today at 9:01 pm
Published 9:06 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police are investigating two shootings that happened Tuesday, one near Santa Maria High School and the other at the Town Center Mall around 1 p.m.

The SMPD reported several gunshots near Lincoln Street and Park Ave. where they locked down the school as a precaution during an investigation.

SMPD officrs found evidence of the shooting at the 700 block of South Lincoln Street without any victims and determined the incident was unrelated to the school and held no student threat.

SMPD officers then lifted the lockdown and released students without incident, though a second shooting at the south parking structure of the Town Center mall happened during the first.

SMPD officers found evidence of the second shooting involving two vehicles and reported no injuries from either.

The SMPD is investigating both shootings, but it is unclear whether or not they are related incidents. Those with information on either are encouraged to contact the SMPD.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

