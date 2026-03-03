Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo investigating reported hate crime

today at 5:04 pm
Published 5:14 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police are investigating a reported hate crime between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. Saturday at the 300 block of Hathway.

The 21-year-old victim said a white truck stopped near a fraternity house with a back entrance on Hathway Street when people in the car shouted anti-Semitic slurs at him, according to the SLOPD.

An argument started when several men in the car got out, one of them entering the yard of the home and striking the victim on the head, before the truck drove off, according to the SLOPD.

This investigation is ongoing and the SLOPD asks for assistance to identify the suspects. All are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers with said information.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

