Santa Maria Police arrest Clayton Peavey for attempted murder

today at 2:47 pm
Published 2:55 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested Clayton Peavey, a 31-year-old man from Santa Maria, for attempted murder at a Chick-fil-A on Betteravia, just before noon Monday.

SMPD officers investigated the case and found out about a female employee outside the restaurant, whom Peavey struck in the back of the head with a large brick.

The assault knocked the victim to the ground before Peavey fled. Paramedics later took the victim to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers later found Peavey in nearby agricultural fields and took him into custody without incident for attempted murder.

Witnesses of the incident are urged to contact the SMPD.

