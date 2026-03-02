Skip to Content
Atascadero elementary school locked down after potential firearm sighting

City of Atascadero
today at 10:31 am
ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – Atascadero Police officers locked down Monterey Elementary School from 8:15 a.m. to just before 10:00 a.m. after a reported potentially armed person on campus.

APD officers searched the campus after a student reported the incident, including help from a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Officers remained in the area for a precautionary measure after no suspect or firearm were found in the search, according to the APD.

The APD reported no injuries from the incident and confirmed no unauthorized people on school grounds.

Those with additional information are encouraged to contact the APD.

Caleb Nguyen

