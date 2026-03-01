SB County Animal services seek public aid in animal cruelty investigation

LOMPOC, Calif (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking public aid in an animal cruelty case from Feb. 17 in Lompoc.

The suspect wore a red beanie, a blue T-Shirt and jeans and is approximately 20 to 50 years of age, last seen heading north on the 200 block of North E Street in Lompoc around 3:20 p.m., according to the SBCAS.

The man had a tan, pug-type dog in his possession that has not been located and its welfare is a priority, according to the SBCAS.

The man is sought as a person of interest, though no formal charges have been filed. Investigators are trying to speak with the individual as part of the ongoing investigation, according to the SBCAS.

Those who recognize the man in the SBCAS released photo, or those who have information on the dog's location are asked to contact the SBCAS or Animal Control Officer Hart.

Anonymous tips are also available at the SBCAS website.