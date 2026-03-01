Cal Poly rallies to force extra innings but can’t prevent 4-game sweep to USC

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Cal Poly staged a dramatic ninth-inning rally to force extra innings against No. 25 USC, but the Trojans snapped a 6-6 tie with two runs in the 11th and held on to beat the Mustangs 8-6 in the series finale at Baggett Stadium.

Trailing 6-1, Cal Poly parlayed a single, three doubles and a home run into a five-run ninth-inning uprising.

With one out, Dante Vachini and Braxton Thomas hit back-to-back doubles for the first run. Xander McLaurin then belted a two-run home run to left-center to trim USC's lead to 6-4. After the second out was recorded, Cam Hoiland reached base on a USC fielding error and pinch-runner Owen Meli came home on Nate Castellon's double. Alejandro Garza's single through the right side of the Trojan infield capped the rally, knotting the score at 6-6.

Following a quick 10th inning in which both teams were retired in order, USC loaded the bases in the 11th with three singles. A wild pitch broke the tie before McLaurin kept it a one-run game by making a catch on the run in foul territory down the right-field line and throwing the ball to catcher Ryan Tayman for an extraordinary double play at the plate. Maddox Riske's double to center field pushed across an insurance run for the Trojans.

Jake Downing drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the 11th, bringing the potential tying run to the plate, but Gavin Lauridsen induced pinch-hitter Dylan Kordic to bounce into a game-ending double play.

USC (11-0) completed a sweep of the series and maintained its perfect season-opening record. Cal Poly fell to 4-7 with its sixth straight loss since a 4-1 start to the season.

Adam Troy, who entered the game for USC in the eighth inning having allowed no runs over 6 1/3 innings this season, surrendered all five Cal Poly runs in the ninth on five hits and a Trojan error.

The win went to Gavin Lauridsen (1-0) as he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Sean McGrath (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing two runs in both the ninth and 11th frames.

Castellon, Cal Poly's leadoff hitter for the first time this season, finished with three hits to lead the Mustangs' 10-hit offensive attack, lifting his batting average to .319 with his third three-hit game of the year. Thomas and McLaurin each added two hits.

Cal Poly wraps up an eight-game homestand Tuesday with a 5 p.m. midweek contest against Pepperdine (2-8). The Mustangs open defense of their 2025 Big West Championship next weekend at Hawai'i.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)