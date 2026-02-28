Man arrested after sexual assault and robbery investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a man after a robbery and sexual assault investigation around 3:00 a.m. Saturday at the 1700 block of Oxford Avenue.

SMPD officers contacted the woman victim who got sexually and physically assaulted by the suspect.

The victim mentioned the suspect had a handgun and took money from her by force before retreating into the home, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers then contained the home and tried to get the suspect out of the house for a surrender, an offer the suspect refused multiple times.

SMPD detectives obtained a search warrant due to the serious nature of crimes and the suspect being potentially armed.

The SMPD SWAT Team took over the case and the suspect ultimately surrendered without incident.

SMPD officers cited another suspect in the home for obstructing/resisting officers, though the investigation remains ongoing.

SMPD officers arrested the main suspect in the sexual assault and robbery investigation on the following charges: