SBCC is upset at home in first round playoff game

SBCC can't recover from slow start
By
Published 10:04 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Vaqueros dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of and they lost to Fullerton 70-63 in a SoCal Regional first round playoff game played at UCSB.

Seeded #9, SBCC fell behind 16-4 after the first quarter and 34-11 at halftime.

SBCC made just two field goals in each of the first two quarters but bounced back to make 14 shots in the second half.

For the game the Vaqueros only shot 25% from the field.

(SBCC was led in scoring by Kaylee Lawson who had 24 points including 15-18 at the free throw line. Entenza Design).

Fullerton got a game-high 30 points from Erin Choi.

SBCC finishes the season 21-8.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

