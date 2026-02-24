CHP make DUI arrest after driver hits pedestrian in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – CHP officers arrested a drunk driver for DUI after he gave major injuries to a 27-year-old from Ventura at the Telephone Road on-ramp on Friday just before 11:00 p.m.

The 36-year-old drunk driver travelled through the intersection of Telephone Road and Main Street before hitting the pedestrian who crossed the street, according to the CHP.

Neither the drunk driver nor his 29-year-old passenger suffered injuries from the crash and first responders took the 27-year-old man to Ventura County Medical Center, according to the CHP.

Police then arrested the 36-year-old for DUI and those with more information on the case are asked to contact the Ventura CHP.