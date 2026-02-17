Skip to Content
Truck driver injured after car goes through fence into garage; building tagged for inspection

today at 10:06 pm
Published 10:14 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – A driver in a box truck suffered minor injuries after his car went through a fence and into a garage just after 8:30 p.m. at 116 Hazel Lane in Nipomo, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

No one else besides an adult male driver was in the truck and the building is being tagged for inspection after the car went into the structure, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE SLO crews cleaned up the accident for two hours before wrapping up the operation.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

